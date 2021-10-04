Andrew Garfield Runs on Pure Fear in New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut set for release in select theaters on November 12th and on the streaming platform on November 19th.

Tick, Tick… Boom! stars Andrew Garfield as composer Jonathan Larson, pre-Rent, as he navigates the creative pressures of becoming a hit-crafting theater composer while working at a diner in his late twenties.

At one moment in the trailer, Larson’s friend Michael, portrayed by Robin de Jesús, prompts Garfield’s Larson: “You need to ask, are you letting yourself be led by fear, or by love?” to which he promptly responds: “Fear, 100% fear.”

The character of Larson is profoundly concerned with time, highlighted in the two-and-a-half-minute preview as he anxiously recounts feeling as though he is running out of it. “I went to three friends’ funerals last year,” he recalls after passing a Silence = Death poster. “And nobody is doing enough. I’m not doing enough.”

Tick, Tick… Boom! is set in the Nineties in New York City. The film adaptation of the popular autobiographical musical, which features the same name, will also feature appearances from Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of the Roots, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford.