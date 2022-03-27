Oscars’ Three Female Hosts Are ‘Cheaper Than Hiring One Man’

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes kicked off the 2022 Oscars — the first time three women have ever had that job — with hilarious jabs at Hollywood pomposity and the culture wars.

After a questionable and overblown introduction by DJ Khaled, Schumer set the scene by quipping, “This time, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” She also joked about being the only white woman in the co-hosting group: “I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud.”

The trio made cracks about how much people have changed over the last few pandemic-ravaged years (confusing J.K. Simmons for Timothée Chalamet) and pointed out this year’s snubs, from Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in House of Gucci (“House of Random Accents”) to Jennifer Hudson in Respect. Hall also took note of LeBron James’ hairline in Space Jam 2, prompting Sykes to say, “Black Twitter is gonna love that!”

Schumer lingered for a solo monologue before introducing HER and Daniel Kaluuya. “I’m Amy Schumer, or as they know me in Hollywood, ‘Melissa McCarthy said no.’ ” She also took shots at Aaron Sorkin’s Lucille Ball-and-Desi-Arnaz biopic Being the Ricardos and Adam McKay’s climate-change disaster movie Don’t Look Up — including its star: “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him?” she said. “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

Schumer recently starred in the Hulu series Life & Beth — which she created, writes for, directs, and executive-produces — alongside Michael Cera.