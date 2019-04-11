Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph Get Lost in the Sauce in Hilarious ‘Wine Country’ Trailer

Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph and more soak up all the booze and drama a trip to Napa has to offer in the hilarious new trailer for Wine Country. The film is set to open in select theaters May 8th before arriving on Netflix May 10th.

Wine Country marks Poehler’s feature film directorial debut and finds her reuniting with a slew of old Saturday Night Live cast and crew-mates, including Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey. In the film, Poehler’s Abby does her best to organize the perfect 50th birthday trip for Dratch’s Rebecca, but unsurprisingly the alcohol-fueled sojourn causes old drama and tension to emerge among the longtime friends. As Fey’s character, ostensibly a vineyard owner, deadpans: “Whatever gets said, it’s probably what the person has always felt and the alcohol just let it out.”

The Wine Country trailer balances its sentimental moments with plenty of fantastic one-liners and physical comedy, starting with Rudolph’s character, Naomi, tumbling off a piano as she tries to serenade Rebecca.

The Wine Country cast also boasts Maya Erskine, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones. Spivey co-wrote the script with another SNL writers room alum, Liz Cackowski.