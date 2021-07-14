 Watch Amy Grant, Kirk Franklin in 'The Jesus Music' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch 'McCartney 3, 2, 1,' Rick Rubin's New Paul McCartney Documentary Online
Home Movies Movie News

‘The Jesus Music’ Trailer: Amy Grant, Kirk Franklin Talk Contemporary Christian Music Roots

Documentary features Michael W. Smith, TobyMac, Lauren Daigle and more artists

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Jesus Music — a documentary tracing the “uplifting and untold story” of the roots of contemporary Christian music through where the genre is today — will arrive in theaters on October 1st via Lionsgate. The film features some of the biggest names in the genre, including Amy Grant, Kirk Franklin, Michael W. Smith, TobyMac and Lauren Daigle.

“A lot of hymns are ‘close your eyes singing to God,” Grant says in a new trailer for the documentary. “I wanted to sing with my eyes wide open, singing to each other.”

The clip features footage of the civil unrest in the Sixties and how the counterculture movement helped spawn the genre. “You want to find a loving way to have these conversations,” Franklin says.

As Christian music evolved, new perspectives were added to the mix. “There was so much great music going on, everything felt so fresh and new,” Grant says.

The transition to more contemporary sounds, however, appears to have not always been a smooth one, as the trailer implies. “It was so much drama in the church,” Franklin says.

The artists also discuss how the music changed them, attributing it to being everything from a lifeline, to being the most powerful language in the world. “It became part of the fabric of who I was,” Franklin says.

“And you can do all of that in three-and-a-half minutes,” Michael W. Smith adds.

Directed by the Erwin Brothers, the documentary also features interviews with Michael Tait, DC Talk, Chris Tomlin, John L. Cooper, CeCe Winans, Steven Curtis Chapman, and more artists.

 

In This Article: Amy Grant, Kirk Franklin, Lauren Daigle, TobyMac

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.