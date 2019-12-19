 Watch Amy Adams Confront Sanity, Murder in 'Woman in the Window' Clip - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Movie News

Amy Adams Gets Wrapped Up in Murder Mystery Mind Games in ‘Woman in the Window’ Trailer

Thriller based on 2018 novel by the same name set to hit theaters next May

Jon Blistein

Amy Adams gets tangled up in a terrifying psycho drama/murder mystery in the new trailer for The Woman in the Window, out May 14th, 2020.

The film is based on the 2018 thriller by the same name by A.J. Finn (the pseudonym of Dan Mallory) and centers around a reclusive and agoraphobic woman named Anna (Adams). At the start of the trailer, Anna is locked away in her own home, talking only to her doctor until she manages to strike up a friendship with a neighbor, Jane (Julianne Moore). Things go haywire, however, when Anna watches Jane get stabbed one night from across the street. Anna calls the police, but Jane’s husband presents another woman as his wife, one who looks nothing like the woman Anna knew.

The rest of the trailer finds Anna desperately trying to solve the mystery as she starts to spy on the family across the street. But as the threads start to unravel, Anna’s sanity gets called into question even as her safety seems to become increasingly at risk.

Joe Wright directed The Woman In the Window based off a screenplay by Tracy Letts. The film also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the music.

While The Woman in the Window was an immediate bestseller upon its arrival last year, in February The New Yorker published an extensive profile on its author, Mallory, filled with claims that he had fabricated elements of his life in order to further his literary career.

