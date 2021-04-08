Amy Adams Stars in ‘The Woman in the Window’: Watch the Trailer

Amy Adams attempts to solve a brutal crime she witnessed at her neighbor’s house in The Woman in the Window, based on the novel of the same name by A.J. Finn. The first official trailer was released on Thursday, with the film scheduled to premiere May 14th on Netflix.

Adams portrays Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who is kept inside her New York brownstone by her condition. One day, a woman who identifies herself as Anna’s neighbor Jane Russell (played by Julianne Moore) stops by the house, introducing herself to Anna and befriending her. In a plot reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Rear Window, Anna later witnesses “Jane Russell” being brutally attacked by a man through the window next door. Anna attempts to report the crime, only to be confronted by Jane’s husband (Gary Oldman) and the “real” Jane Russell (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who tell the police that Anna is fabricating the story. In her search to uncover the truth, Anna is left with no choice but to spy on her seemingly perfect neighbors through their window, uncovering shocking secrets along the way.

The Woman in the Window also stars Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film was directed by Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour), from a screenplay adaptation by playwright and actor Tracy Letts (Killer Joe, August: Osage County).

Originally scheduled for an October 4th, 2019 theatrical premiere, The Woman in the Window was postponed to a May 2020 release due to re-edits following test screenings. It was then delayed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas, the film was produced by Scott Rudin, the subject of a recent Hollywood Reporter expose alleging widespread abusive behavior towards his staff.