 See Trailer for Netflix's New True Crime Doc on Watts Family Murders - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Anjimile's Joyful Becoming
Home Movies Movie News

See Trailer for Netflix’s New True Crime Doc on Watts Family Murders

American Murder: The Family Next Door arrives September 30th on streaming service

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

One of the more gruesome familicides in recent history will be the focus of the upcoming Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, a in-depth and terrifying look at the killing of the Watts family.

The first trailer for the documentary presents the Watts’ — Chris and Shanann and their two young daughters — as a happy and loving family, with Shanann’s own vlogs from social media used to chilling effect.

“I went through one of the darkest times of my life, and then I met Chris. And he’s one of the best things that ever happened to me,” Shanann said in one video.

However, the then-pregnant Shanann and her two daughters would soon go missing from their Colorado home, with police circling Chris as the main suspect in their disappearance; he would eventually admit to killing his family after their bodies were discovered at a nearby petroleum facility where Chris once worked. He later pleaded guilty to the murders and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide,” Netflix said of the film.

“Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage. American Murder: The Family Next Door is the first film to give a voice to the victims.”

As opposed to other true crime docs examining the Watts murders, American Murder puts the spotlight on the victims, with Popplewell spending days Shanann’s parents and brother in North Carolina; the family gave the filmmaker their blessing to use the footage found on Shanann’s laptop and cellphone. American Murder: The Family Next Door arrives on the streaming service on September 30th.

 

In This Article: Netflix, true crime

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.