Amber Heard Says ‘People Want to Kill Me’ as She Returns to Witness Stand

Amber Heard is back on the witness stand, and tearfully testified Thursday about the death threats and harassment she says she’s received as the $50 million defamation trial between her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, comes to a close.

“I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life — things that I’ve lived through — used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day,” she said. “People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that.”

Heard continued by saying that Depp “threatened” that if she left him, he’d “make me think of him every single day that I lived.” She said she has to “relive the trauma” she faced every day thanks to the trial.

“My hands shake. I wake up screaming. I have to live with the trauma and the damage done to me,” she said, adding that her romantic partners and friends have to face “sets of rules to follow” so she doesn’t have panic attacks nor feel triggered.

Holding back tears, Heard said that facing the trial was a “horrible, painful and humiliating for any human being to go through.”

“Perhaps it’s easy to forget that, but I am a human being,” she said. “And even though Johnny promised that I deserved this and promised to do this, I don’t deserve this.”

The actress claimed that Depp had launched a campaign to discredit her account online, to which his attorney’s objected and the judge sustained.

“I’m not a saint. I’m not trying to present myself as one, as you all know. But I selfishly found relief in being able to use what I’ve lived through to advocate for others,” she said, before adding, “Though I would not wish this situation on my worst enemy, if it gives a voice to someone who doesn’t have it… but as I stand here today can’t have a career or have people associate with me for the threats and the attacks they have to endure.”

Throughout the trial, Depp has adamantly denied that he ever abused Heard. Instead, his team has attempted to frame Heard as the physically aggressive party in the marriage throughout the trial.