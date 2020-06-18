‘Almost Famous’ Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary Podcast

The cast of Almost Famous will commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary with a five-part podcast, set to premiere on July 8th.

The sixth chapter of Cadence13’s Origins podcast series, Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty, will be hosted by James Andrew Miller. Along with cast members, writer-director Cameron Crowe will discuss the film — a semi-autobiographical account of his career as a teenage writer for Rolling Stone — and reflect on its cultural impact and legacy. You can listen to the trailer here.

Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand, Billy Crudup, Zooey Deschanel, Jimmy Fallon, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee and others will appear. Peter Frampton, who served as the film’s technical consultant, and Nancy Wilson of Heart, who co-wrote Stillwater’s songs with Crowe, will also join.

In addition, casting director Gail Levin, rock photographer Neal Preston and Pennie Trumbull — the real-life inspiration for Penny Lane — will also share their memories.

“Between his personable style, and the exhaustive research behind his wonderful questions, Jim Miller managed to summon all the spirit and emotion of Almost Famous with the original cast,” Crowe said in a statement. “It’s a little bit of a magic trick. He put the band back together.”

“I’ve loved Almost Famous since day one,” Miller added. “It’s easy to argue this is one of the greatest films of the past quarter-century, and it was on my Mount Rushmore of movies to share with my daughter. What I wasn’t expecting, however, was that Cameron and the cast would — 20 years after the movie’s release — remember so much and be so keenly affected by the experience of making the film together. Their memories and deeply personal reflections were raw, and fans of the film will hear a great many new revealing anecdotes and candid observations from all of them.”