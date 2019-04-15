‘The Perfection’: Allison Williams Cuts Down Musical Competition in Frightening Trailer

A troubled musician becomes obsessed with her rival in the chilling new trailer for The Perfection, set to premiere on Netflix May 24th.

The film stars Allison Williams as Charlotte, a disturbed musical prodigy who tracks down the latest star to emerge from her old music school, Elizabeth, played by Logan Browning. The new trailer opens with a haunting scene in which Charlotte tries to calm down a clearly upset and unwell Charlotte, whose fear reaches a peak when she turns over her arm to reveal something wriggling beneath her skin.

The clip teases the barrage of psychological horrors The Perfection has to offer, from Charlotte’s eerie seduction of Elizabeth to a body being strapped to a hospital bed. The frightening montage eventually returns to the trailer’s first scene, with Charlotte casually pulling a cleaver out of her bag and telling Elizabeth, “You know what you have to do.”

The Perfection was directed by Richard Shepard. The film will also star Steven Weber and Alaina Huffman.