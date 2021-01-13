Allison Janney Lands at the Center of a Surreal Mystery in ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ Trailer

An unexpected disappearance turns into a small town free-for-all in the new trailer for Tate Taylor’s Breaking News in Yuba County, which is set to arrive digitally and in select theaters February 12th.

The film stars Allison Janney as Sue Buttons, an under-appreciated suburban housewife who becomes an empathetic local celebrity overnight after her husband suddenly goes missing. While Sue relishes her newfound fame — spurred in part by coverage provided by her half-sister, a local news reporter played by Mila Kunis — the disappearance uncorks a deeper mystery involving a wide array of unique characters.

Breaking News in Yuba County stars Regina Hall as a policewoman investigating the case, Awkwafina as a wannabe mobster, and Jimmi Simpson as the deadbeat brother of Sue’s missing husband. The all-star cast also includes Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clinton Collins, Jr., and Keong Sim.