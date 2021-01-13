 Allison Janney Stars in New Trailer for 'Breaking News in Yuba County' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Diane Warren Tell The Wild Stories Behind Her Greatest Hits
Home Movies Movie News

Allison Janney Lands at the Center of a Surreal Mystery in ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ Trailer

Tate Taylor’s new film also stars Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, and Regina Hall

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

An unexpected disappearance turns into a small town free-for-all in the new trailer for Tate Taylor’s Breaking News in Yuba County, which is set to arrive digitally and in select theaters February 12th.

The film stars Allison Janney as Sue Buttons, an under-appreciated suburban housewife who becomes an empathetic local celebrity overnight after her husband suddenly goes missing. While Sue relishes her newfound fame — spurred in part by coverage provided by her half-sister, a local news reporter played by Mila Kunis — the disappearance uncorks a deeper mystery involving a wide array of unique characters.

Breaking News in Yuba County stars Regina Hall as a policewoman investigating the case, Awkwafina as a wannabe mobster, and Jimmi Simpson as the deadbeat brother of Sue’s missing husband. The all-star cast also includes Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clinton Collins, Jr., and Keong Sim.

In This Article: Allison Janney, Awkwafina

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.