‘Alien’ Ship, ‘Top Gun’ Helmet Highlight Movie Props Auction

The miniature of the Nostromo spaceship used in Alien, one of Tom Cruise’s fighter pilot helmets from Top Gun and a Darth Vader costume from Star Wars’ 1977 promotional tour are among the highlights in an upcoming auction of movie props.

The Prop Store’s August 26th and 27th virtual auction — the company’s first event from Los Angeles — features over 850 items from classic films, including props, memorabilia and costumes from movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Godfather Part II, Hook, The Hunger Games and Rocky.

An 11-foot model miniature of the Nostromo that was used during the filming of Alien has the highest pre-auction estimate ($300,000-$500,000). The Darth Vader costume from A New Hope’s promotional tour carries a pre-auction estimate of $150,000-$300,000, while the Cruise’s “Maverick” helmet from Top Gun is expected to reach bids in the $50,000 range.

A pair of classic automobiles from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — the yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville driven by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character and the blue Karmann Ghia driven by Brad Pitt’s — are also on the auction block, as are John Candy’s “Barf” wardrobe from Spaceballs, a pair of Sylvester Stallone’s boxing gloves from Rocky and a stunt costume from V for Vendetta.

For the less-deep-pocketed movie fans, other less expensive movie props include a Rehydrate Dehydrated Pizza Hut wrapper from Back to the Future II, a piece of Iron Man’s suit from the 2008 blockbuster, a Raiders of the Lost Ark poster signed by Harrison Ford and more.