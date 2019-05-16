See Ali Wong in Hilarious Trailer for Netflix Rom-Com ‘Always Be My Maybe’

Ali Wong and Randall Park play friends with romantic baggage in the new trailer for Always Be My Maybe, a romantic comedy film that debuts May 31st on Netflix.

Wong and Park portray childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who reconnect in San Francisco after Sasha makes a name for herself as a celebrity chef. Sasha, in the city to open a new restaurant, awkwardly bumps into Marcus — leading to a montage of their history, including a teenage sexual encounter in the backseat of his car.

With Sasha’s marriage on the rocks and Marcus living as a musician at home, they find that their teenage romantic spark might be rekindling.

The film also stars Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi, Daniel Dae Kim and James Saito, along with a hilarious cameo appearance from Keanu Reeves. Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat, Don’t Trust the B____ in Apt. 23) directed the film from a script penned by Wong, Park and Michael Golamco.