Watch Alfonso Cuaron Blend Family Drama, Social Upheaval in Moving ‘Roma’ Trailer

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón delves into the intertwining lives of working and middle class families in Seventies Mexico in the new trailer for Roma.

Roma is centered around two domestic workers of Mixteco heritage, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) and Adela (Nancy Garcia), who look after the four children of a family in the middle class neighborhood of Roma. While the mother, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the long absence of her husband, Cleo is forced to confront the arrival of devastating news that threatens her ability to take care of the children she loves as her own.

While the Roma trailer is light on dialogue and specific plot points, the stunning black-and-white images evoke the various themes the film will explore, including class and race. It also sets the stage for the larger social upheaval – a confrontation between government-backed militia and student demonstrators – that serves as the backdrop to the film’s core family drama.

Roma will premiere at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August. An exact release date has yet to be announced, though the film is expected to arrive on Netflix and in select theaters later this year.