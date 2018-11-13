‘Roma’: Cultures Collide in Powerful Trailer for Alfonso Cuaron’s New Film

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón examines the entwined stories of working and middle class families in Seventies Mexico in the new trailer for his upcoming film, Roma.

Like the first trailer for Roma, the new one doesn’t offer much in the way of distinct plot points, though it does create a powerful mood with the help of Pink Floyd’s “The Great Gig In the Sky.” The clip juxtaposes intimate family moments with celebrations and social upheaval, while it also captures the broad scope of Mexican culture, with scenes from the modern world jutting up against the traditions of the indigenous Mixteco people.

Roma is centered around two domestic workers of Mixteco heritage, Cleo and Adela (played by Yalitza Aparicio and Nancy Garcia, respectively), who look after the children of a family living in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. As the mother, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the absence of her husband, Cleo grapples with devastating news that could threaten her ability to care for the children she loves as her own. Serving as the backdrop to the film’s core family drama is a confrontation between government-backed militia and student demonstrators.

Roma marks Cuarón’s first film since 2013’s Gravity, for which he won the Oscar for Best Director. The film will have a limited theatrical release starting November 21st, while it’s set to arrive globally on Netflix December 14th.