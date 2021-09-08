‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Trailer: Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta Talk Deadly ‘Good Deed’

The first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark gave viewers a look into the character of the young Tony Soprano (played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini). The new trailer focuses on his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who wants to do a “good deed” for his nephew, as he explains to his father “Hollywood” Dick (Ray Liotta). The Sopranos prequel movie is slated to open October 1st and stream same-day on HBO Max.

As the new trailer rolls out, it looks like the good deed involves taking his nephew Tony — who is seen involved in fights and doing terribly in school — under his wing. It also involves plenty of backroom scheming, money, guns, and explosions, among other deadly violence, alongside warring families.

The elder Moltisanti advises his son. “Pain comes from always wanting things,” he says. “But what do I know, I’m a murderer.”

Nivola recently described his complicated character’s grapplings to Rolling Stone. “[Sopranos creator David [Chase] is playing on all these Greek tragedy themes,” he said. “The whole thing is about fate, trying to escape out from under your fate, and it not being possible. It’s about these cycles of violence in families, cycles of abuse. It’s hard-wired, and it’s totally self-defeating.”

Liotta discussed the appeal of playing the role, which involves intense scenes later in the movie that showed a different side of the actor, with Rolling Stone. “Just the challenge of trying to pull it off was, more than anything,” Liotta said. “[But] it wasn’t a reason to do it. As a matter of fact, it came about as a surprise. It wasn’t set up that way from the beginning when I got the part.”

The cast also includes Leslie Odom, Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, and Vera Farmiga.