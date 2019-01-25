Watch Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek’s Money Schemes in ‘Drunk Parents’ Trailer

Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek reunite on the screen to play an upper-middle class couple scheming to afford their daughter’s college tuition in the wacky new trailer for Drunk Parents. Jim Gaffigan and Joe Manganiello also star in the film, which hits theaters on April 19th.

The clip opens with the couple, Frank and Nancy Teagarten, dropping their daughter off on her first day of college. But their emotional family moment is soured when they return to their lavish house and find the repo man waiting for them.

Determined to stay afloat financially, they launch a web of neighborhood schemes — like selling all of a neighbor’s possessions and renting out his mansion. That plan turns grows complicated when their new tenant, Carl (Gaffigan), shows up at their door and introduces himself as a registered sex offender.

In a rapid-fire montage, the trailer previews some of their subsequent antics — including Frank throwing a rock through a car window and hitting a man in the face, Nancy crawling through a dog door and the couple gagged and held at gunpoint in the woods.

Fred Wolf (Saturday Night Live, Grown Ups) directed and co-wrote the film, which co-stars Ben Platt and Michelle Veintimilla.