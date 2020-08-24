 'Agents of Chaos' Explores Russia's Alleged Interference in Election - Rolling Stone
‘Agents of Chaos’ Trailer Explores Russia’s Alleged Interference in 2016 Election

Alex Gibney’s two-part HBO documentary arrives ahead of the 2020 election

Angie Martoccio

Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election is examined in the new trailer for Agents of Chaos, Alex Gibney’s two-part HBO documentary out September 23rd.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020 election, the film aims to interpret what really happened in 2016, untangling all the conspiracies, confusion and public reaction. In the trailer, Russian President Vladimir Putin is asked if his country is attempting to influence the 2016 election. “Here, I’ll tell you a secret,” he says. “Yes, we will absolutely be doing that.”

The film features previously unseen footage captured inside Russian troll farms and videos from the Russian deep web. It also delves into Paul Manafort’s secret communications with Russia, featuring an interview with lead prosector of the Mueller Investigation, Andrew Weissmann. “Are we doing everything we can to make sure Americans will decide who is running this country?” he asks in the clip.

The documentary also includes interviews with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, President Trump’s campaign advisor Carter Page, former CIA Director John Brennan, Russian State News Agency’s Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan, Trump business associate Felix Sater, NSC Senior Director Celeste Wallander and more.

Part One will air on September 23rd at 9 pm E.T., while Part Two will premiere the following evening. It will stream on HBO Max.

Gibney previously directed The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and the four-hour Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge. Gibney wrote, directed and produced Agents of Chaos, with Javier Alberto Botero co-directing Part Two. Michael J. Palmer co-wrote, while Botero and Kara Elverson produced.

