Addison Rae Stars in Reimagined ‘He’s All That’: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has shared the first trailer for He’s All That, a reimagined version of the 1999 teen rom-com She’s All That. The new film stars TikTok star Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the lead roles and premieres August 27th on the streaming platform.

In a gender-swapped version of She’s All That (which, in turn, is based on the stage shows Pygmalion and My Fair Lady), the film stars Rae as Padgett Sawyer, an aspiring beauty influencer who is tasked with turning the least popular boy in her high school, Cameron Kweller (Buchanan), into prom king. Padgett takes up the challenge after an embarrassing blowup at her ex-boyfriend goes viral on social media, but her road to redemption isn’t as easy as she thought it would be, as her and Cameron’s perspectives on style and class couldn’t be any more different. As prom night swiftly approaches, Padgett and Cameron each experience their own form of transformation, gaining insight about themselves and each other in the process.

He’s All That is directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) and also stars Madison Pettis, Matthew Lillard, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Myra Molloy, and Annie Jacob. Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred in the original She’s All That, portrays Padgett’s mother in the new film.