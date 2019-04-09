Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron Transform Into ‘The Addams Family’ in New Trailer

The new trailer for MGM’s The Addams Family has arrived. The latest incarnation of the creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family sees them transformed into animated characters in a gloomy CGI world.

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron star as Gomez and Morticia Addams, and the rest of the cast is stuffed with celebrity voices as well. Chloë Grace Moretz plays living doll (and personal hero) Wednesday Addams; Finn Wolfhard voices her brother Pugsley; Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester; Bette Midler as Grandmama; and Allison Janney as a new character, Margaux Needler, a reality-TV host who may turn out to be the film’s antagonist. Elsie Fisher will star as her daughter.

The film, directed by Conrad Vernon (Monsters vs. Aliens) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party), is the latest adaptation of the Addams Family cartoons by Charles Addams, which first ran in the New Yorker in 1938. In addition to the Addams Family television show in the 1960s, there were three live-action feature films made in the 1990s, largely remembered for Anjelica Huston’s performance as Morticia and Christina Ricci’s performance as Wednesday.

The Addams Family is in theaters October 11th.