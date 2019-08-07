Watch the Addams Family Move to the Spookiest Place on Earth, the Suburbs, in New Trailer

The always creepy and always kooky Addams family tries to adjust to life in the New Jersey suburbs in the goofy new trailer for MGM’s upcoming animated adaptation of the long-running franchise. The Addams Family is set to open October 11th.

The film stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams, who decide to move the family from their beloved old house to an equally gloomy abode that’s nevertheless situated smack in a bright and cheery town. The move, unsurprisingly, prompts plenty of shenanigans that unnerve the normies in the neighborhood, who begin organizing against the family.

The new trailer teases plenty of ridiculousness, like Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard) casually drinking from dog bowls on the street and setting off explosives while the neighbors are over, to Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) turning a biology class frog dissection into a reincarnation that would make Dr. Frankenstein proud.

The Addams Family was directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. The all-star cast also includes Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandmama, Martin Short as Grandpa Frump and Allison Janney as a new character, Margaux Needler.