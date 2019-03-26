Adam Sandler Plots North American Summer Tour

Adam Sandler has unveiled the dates for his North American summer tour. Dubbed “100% Fresher,” the actor-comedian’s 18-date run kicks off on May 31st at Treasure Island Amphitheatre and culminates in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 30th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with a presale for Citi card members beginning on Wednesday.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of his recently released 100% Fresh: A Netflix Original Comedy Special, the audio companion CD to his first comedy special in 20 years that first aired on Netflix in October.
In 2017, Sandler expanded on his deal with Netflix to release a spate of additional movies. The next one, Murder Mystery, is slated to begin streaming on June 14th and co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans. Later this year, Sandler will also star in the Safdie Brothers-directed Uncut Gems.
Adam Sandler 100% Fresher Tour Dates
May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre
June 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 2 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena
June 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
June 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 22 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
June 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 30 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre