Adam Sandler Plots North American Summer Tour

Adam Sandler has unveiled the dates for his North American summer tour. Dubbed “100% Fresher,” the actor-comedian’s 18-date run kicks off on May 31st at Treasure Island Amphitheatre and culminates in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 30th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, with a presale for Citi card members beginning on Wednesday.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of his recently released 100% Fresh: A Netflix Original Comedy Special, the audio companion CD to his first comedy special in 20 years that first aired on Netflix in October.

In 2017, Sandler expanded on his deal with Netflix to release a spate of additional movies. The next one, Murder Mystery, is slated to begin streaming on June 14th and co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans. Later this year, Sandler will also star in the Safdie Brothers-directed Uncut Gems.

Adam Sandler 100% Fresher Tour Dates

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre

June 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 2 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena

June 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

June 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 22 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

June 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 30 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre