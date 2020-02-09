Watch Adam Sandler’s Hilarious, Self-Deprecating Independent Spirit Awards Acceptance Speech

Adam Sandler delivered a hilarious and self-deprecating acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards after winning Best Male Lead for his role in Uncut Gems.

The actor, who was snubbed for Sunday’s Oscars, poked fun at the Academy Awards, his fellow nominees and his own career during the funny yet heartfelt speech, which he recited in an extremely “Sandman” voice.

Noting that he last worked with the show’s host Aubrey Plaza 11 years ago on Funny People, “that was the actually last time critics pretended not to hate me for five fucking minutes,” Sander joked.

“I’d also like to give a shout-out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to fucking Adam Sandler.”

Sandler also tackled his Oscar snub, comparing that honor to those “feather-haired douchebags” in high school who won “Best Looking” in the yearbook while the actor instead was awarded “Best Personality.”

“Tonight, as I look around this room, I realize the Independent Spirit Awards are the ‘Best Personality’ awards of Hollywood,” Sandler quipped.

“So when those feather-haired douchebag motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!”

The actor talked about how independent film is an “big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem.” “From my first film, a fearless look into the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath by the name of Billy fucking Madison, to my searing exploration of American college foosball and its manipulation of socially challenged athletes like Mr. Bobby Boucher,” Sandler gloated.

“I have tried to sell my truths with a truly independent spirit, while also cashing some truly disturbingly large paychecks.”