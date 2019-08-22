Watch Adam Driver Expose CIA Torture in ‘The Report’ Trailer

Adam Driver portrays Daniel J. Jones, the real-life Senate staffer who led an exhaustive investigation into accusations of CIA torture techniques, in the riveting new trailer for The Report. The film, which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, hits theaters November 15th before streaming two weeks later on Amazon Prime.

The clip opens with a montage of reaction shots to a news report of an “obvious terrorist attack” on September 11th, 2001. “After 9/11, everyone was scared,” Jones narrates. “Scared it might happen again. It was my second day of grad school. Next day, I changed all my classes to National Security.”

From there, we jump forward to the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening), who shows Jones a New York Times headline about the CIA destroying tapes of interrogations of Al-Qaeda detainees. “I want to find out what was on the tapes,” she says. “Why they were destroyed.”

Jones begins his investigation but quickly runs into roadblocks from the government and the CIA. Nevertheless, he uncovers some disturbing facts — including one example of a detainee who was “waterboarded … 183 times.” Later, an adamant Feinstein proclaims, “We will not allow this to be covered up.”

Scott Z. Burns (screenwriter of The Bourne Ultimatum and The Informant!) wrote and directed the film, which co-stars Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney, Tim Blake Nelson and Ted Levine. Steven Soderbergh co-produced the project.