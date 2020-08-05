‘The First Time’ With Actor Justice Smith

Justice Smith made his first foray into voice acting with Phreaks, an Audible original series that dropped on August 4th. The 10-part scripted original also stars Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Carrie Coon, Ben McKenzie, and up-and-coming actress Bree Klauser. For Smith, who previously appeared in films such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Detective Pikachu, his journey to the world of audio dramas wasn’t a straightforward one, as he tells Rolling Stone during his “The First Time” segment.

“I remember when I was a kid, the first audition I ever had was a voiceover audition, and I just did not get it. I was like, ‘How do I do this? How do I act, but you don’t see my face?’ I was a little nervous going into Phreaks, because I thought, ‘It’s gonna happen again!’ But then I kind of got into it, and was like ‘I should just act more, be a little bit more than I would normally be on camera, and try to feel it out in my voice.'”

He adds that the process can be a bit easier than live-action filmmaking, “because it’s different than when you shoot the whole scene, they yell cut, they give you notes and then you shoot it again. It’s line-by-line. You get notes on how this line sounds, how it should sound, and all this kind of stuff, and then it just repeat it a few times until you get a good one. But it was a lot of fun.”

Smith also discussed his first time performing onstage, his experiences acting opposite a (computer-generated) dinosaur, and his own interest in Pokémon.