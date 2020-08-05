 Justice Smith: 'Phreaks,' Pokemon, 'Jurassic World,' 'The First Time' - Rolling Stone

‘The First Time’ With Actor Justice Smith

Actor and star of audio drama Phreaks discusses his roles in Jurassic World franchise, Detective Pikachu

Justice Smith made his first foray into voice acting with Phreaks, an Audible original series that dropped on August 4th. The 10-part scripted original also stars Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Carrie Coon, Ben McKenzie, and up-and-coming actress Bree Klauser. For Smith, who previously appeared in films such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Detective Pikachu, his journey to the world of audio dramas wasn’t a straightforward one, as he tells Rolling Stone during his “The First Time” segment.

“I remember when I was a kid, the first audition I ever had was a voiceover audition, and I just did not get it. I was like, ‘How do I do this? How do I act, but you don’t see my face?’ I was a little nervous going into Phreaks, because I thought, ‘It’s gonna happen again!’ But then I kind of got into it, and was like ‘I should just act more, be a little bit more than I would normally be on camera, and try to feel it out in my voice.'”

He adds that the process can be a bit easier than live-action filmmaking, “because it’s different than when you shoot the whole scene, they yell cut, they give you notes and then you shoot it again. It’s line-by-line. You get notes on how this line sounds, how it should sound, and all this kind of stuff, and then it just repeat it a few times until you get a good one. But it was a lot of fun.”

Smith also discussed his first time performing onstage, his experiences acting opposite a (computer-generated) dinosaur, and his own interest in Pokémon.

