ABC to Air ‘Black Panther,’ Chadwick Boseman Tribute Special Tonight

Marvel Studios and ABC will celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman Sunday night, August 30th, with the network television debut of Black Panther followed by a tribute special to the late actor.

Black Panther will air commercial-free on the network beginning at 8 p.m., with the blockbuster immediately followed by Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.

“The ABC News special will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen,” ABC and Marvel said of Tribute for a King.

“It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Boseman’s family announced Friday that the actor died following a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. Following Boseman’s death, his Black Panther and Avengers co-stars, collaborators like Spike Lee and Viola Davis and politicians like Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have paid tribute to the actor.

“Only Chadwick could embody Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and T’Challa,” Obama tweeted. “He, too, knew what it meant to persevere. To summon real strength. And he belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all our kids. There’s no better gift to give our world.”