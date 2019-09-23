Watch Aaron Paul Return as Jesse Pinkman in ‘El Camino’ Trailer

Jesse Pinkman is back in a new trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which drops on Netflix October 11th. The teaser, revealed during the Emmys, showcases Aaron Paul’s character, Walter White’s former partner in crime, in a bad spot, picking up only moments after the series finale.

In the clip, Jesse is hiding out in his car parked in a desolate field at night. He’s injured and stressed out, and a newscaster on the radio describes the violent crime scene from the finale, reporting that the police are looking for someone who has fled. The finale ended with Jesse driving off into the sunset after being freed from an Aryan Brotherhood compound by Bryan Cranston’s Walter, who died. The film seems set to reveal that it wasn’t quite a happy ending for Jesse after all. A synopsis of the film notes, “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Creator Vince Gilligan hasn’t revealed much about the movie’s plot, but in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter he confirmed that two characters from the series will return: Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones). “I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” Gilligan said of the movie’s story. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending—let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad—what did it look like?'”

Paul told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t hesitate to join the film. “It was so easy for me to just jump into where Jesse’s at mentally, emotionally, because I lived and breathed everything he went through and then some, and so, honestly, it felt like a part of me had gone through that as well,” the actor said. “All I had to do was just memorize these words and then play them out when they yelled ‘action.'”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Netflix October 11th and play in theaters in 68 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Albuquerque. El Camino is also set to air on AMC — the network that broadcast Breaking Bad — early next year.