Jesse Pinkman Seeks Redemption in New ‘El Camino’ Trailer

Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman tries to evade the law and get his life back on track in the new trailer for El Camino, the Breaking Bad sequel movie set to premiere on Netflix October 11th.

The film picks up immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad finale, with Pinkman driving away in an El Camino after Walter White (Bryan Cranston) frees him from the meth lab where he’d been forced to work for a rival gang. In the clip, Pinkman slinks away from the massacre Walter orchestrated and ultimately shows up on the doorstep of his two trusty pals, Badger (Matt L. Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker).

The rest of the clip doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points, but it captures the redemptive mood of the film. The clip includes a few nods to the end of Breaking Bad as well, including a photo of Jesse’s ex-girlfriend Andrea, who was brutally murdered in the final season, and a shot of Jesse ostensibly trying to dig up some of the money Walt buried in the desert.

Along with arriving on Netflix, El Camino will receive a limited theatrical release, with screenings to be held between October 11th and 13th in 68 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the movie and show were filmed. El Camino will also air on AMC — the network that broadcast Breaking Bad — early next year.