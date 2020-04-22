A24 to Auction Off ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘Midsommar’ Memorabilia for COVID-19 Relief

A24 will auction off paraphernalia from some of its films and TV shows, including Uncut Gems, Midsommar and Euphoria, to raise money for charities aiding essential workers and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio will host a handful of auctions over the coming weeks, each with different lots. The first sale, the A24 Attic Auction, will launch April 22nd at 12 p.m. EDT and feature original items from Euphoria (Rue’s hoodie), Jonah Hill’s Mid90s (Stevie’s skateboard), Eighth Grade (Kayla’s time capsule, and Gabe’s snorkel) and Hereditary (two monogramed doormats). Proceeds from that auction will benefit NYC Health + Hospitals.

The next sale will start April 27th and feature 10 items from Midsommar, including the May Queen dress worn by Florence Pugh and a bear carcass face mask for those looking to get really wild. Proceeds from that will benefit the FDNY Foundation.

Meanwhile, the May 4th sale will feature Uncut Gems memorabilia, such as Kevin Garnett’s jersey, the famous Furby chain and Idina Menzel’s bat mitzvah dress, with proceeds going to the Queens Community House. And the final sale, taking place May 11th, will boast lots from The Lighthouse and benefit the Food Bank for New York City.