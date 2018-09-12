‘A Star Is Born’: Sexual Harassment Claims Surface Against Producer

A Star Is Born, coming off its acclaimed premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, hit a speed bump on the way to awards season when it was revealed that Jon Peters, one of the film’s producers, was accused of sexual harassment on multiple occasions. However, A Star Is Born‘s studio Warner Bros. clarified Peters’ role on the film Tuesday, and the Producers Guild of America announced Peters would not be eligible for any trophies come awards season.

Peters, Barbra Streisand’s onetime hairdresser who produced the 1976 version of A Star is Born starring the singer, has been sued for sexual harassment at least five times, Jezebel reported Tuesday, with some of the lawsuits settled out of court. Given Peters’ history, Warner Bros distanced itself from the producer, who is credited on the upcoming remake.

“Jon Peters’ attachment to this property goes as far back as 1976. Legally, we had to honor the contractual obligation in order to make this film,” Warner Bros. told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Conveniently timed to Jezebel’s report but independently decided, the Producers Guild of America announced Tuesday that Peters would not be eligible for an Academy Award if A Star Is Born wins the Best Picture Oscar or any other awards season accolades.

A spokesperson for the Guild told Variety that while Peters helped facilitate the production of Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born following a decade-long development, Peters failed to meet the “substantial involvement” necessary to be credited as a certified, awards-eligible producer on the film. Additionally, Peters is not a member of the PGA, although it’s the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that ultimately determines nominees.

A Star Is Born arrives in theaters on October 5th.