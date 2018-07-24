‘A Star is Born,’ ‘First Man’ Top 2018 Toronto Film Fest Lineup

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s remake of A Star is Born, Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, as well as new films from Barry Jenkins and Steve McQueen will show at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

A Star Is Born marks Cooper’s directorial debut and finds the actor playing an alcoholic country singer-songwriter whose life and career suddenly change after he meets a fledgling musician, played by Lady Gaga. The pop star wrote a handful of original songs for the film, which will make its North American premiere at TIFF.

First Man will have its Canadian premiere at the festival. The film stars Gosling as Armstrong, and chronicles the astronaut’s life during the grueling decade that culminated with his historic first steps on the moon in 1969. First Man finds Gosling reuniting with La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Among the films set to make their world premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this year, are the latest offerings from Oscar winners Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave). Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk is an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name, and tells the story of a young couple whose relationship and livelihood are threatened after the husband is framed for rape. McQueen’s Widows finds the director partnering with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn to adapt the Eighties British TV drama into a star-studded heist film featuring Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell and more.

The addiction drama Beautiful Boy will also debut. Felix Van Groeningen directed the movie, which stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as David and Nic Sheff, a father and son, who wrote a pair of memoirs – Beautiful Boy and Tweak – about how their family dealt with Nic’s methamphetamine addiction.

The initial TIFF lineup also features 13 films directed by women, including new movies from Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said), Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl) and Patricia Rozema (Into the Forest). Rozema’s Mouthpiece will open the festival, while Holofcener’s The Land of Steady Habits – which stars Ben Mendelsohn as a man caught in a mid-life crisis – will make its world premiere. Heller will follow her 2015 coming-of-age hit with Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a surreal comedy that stars Melissa McCarthy as an author who starts forging letters from famous people.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will premiere his new movie Life Itself, which stars Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde and Mandy Patinkin and chronicles the intersecting lives of people in New York and Spain. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner – which stars Hugh Jackman as disgraced 1988 presidential candidate Gary Hart – will also show at TIFF, as will Alfonso Cuarón’s new movie, Roma and George Tillman Jr.’s adaptation of the acclaimed young adult novel The Hate U Give.

The complete Toronto Film Fest lineup is available to peruse on the festival’s website. The festival will run September 6th to the 16th.