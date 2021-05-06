 Emily Blunt Stars in New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II' - Rolling Stone
Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

John Krasinski’s horror film sequel premieres May 28th in theaters

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th.

Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left off, following the surviving members of the Abbott family as they make their way through a post-apocalyptic world. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, and Noah Jupe. Krasinski, whose character Lee sacrificed his life to save his family in the first film, appears in A Quiet Place Part II in flashbacks, including one in the trailer.

“I had this small idea, which was to make Millie the lead of the movie,” Krasinski, who directed A Quiet Place Part II as well as the first film, told Variety in March 2020. “Not only did I think she would give an amazing performance, which I knew she could do, her character opens the door to all the themes I was dealing with in the first movie.”

Simmonds, who is deaf and communicates in American Sign Language, assisted Krasinski in improving his ASL on set for the mostly silent film.

“If the first movie is from the parents to the kids, this is the love letter from the kids to the parents,” Krasinski added. “It’s a letter of dreams and hopes. I hope [my children are] this brave, and I hope they’re this courageous, and I hope they’re the ones that, when time gets dark, they’re cool enough to light the candle.”

