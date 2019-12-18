Emily Blunt Treads Lightly Through the Woods in ‘A Quiet Place: Part 2’ Teaser

The Abbott family continues their nerve-racking struggle for survival in the teaser for A Quiet Place: Part II. The highly anticipated sequel will hit theaters on March 20th, 2020.

Following the death of patriarch Lee (director-star John Krasinski), Emily Blunt’s Evelyn silently treads through the woods with her two children in tow (played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe). The sequel keeps in continuity with the first film; Evelyn still has a bandage wrapped around her foot from a injury she sustained when she stepped on a nail — nearly getting killed by the blind extra-terrestrials.

Released in 2018, A Quiet Place was a massive box office success, earning $340 million worldwide and receiving several award nominations — including a win for Best Sci/Horror movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards. It garnered widespread praise, even getting a nod from Stephen King.

It’s unclear where the Abbott family is silently headed in this post-apocalyptic nightmare of a sequel, but it’s been reported that Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have joined the cast. The official trailer will arrive on New Year’s Day.

“Most sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and you have to build this entire world around just the idea that I have a hero or a villain,” Krasinki said on the Ringer’s podcast last year. “That’s a lot, and I think that’s where a lot of sequels go wrong, because as much as you love that hero or villain, the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work.”

“[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world,” Krasinski continued. “So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”