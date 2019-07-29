Peter Fonda Preps 50th Anniversary ‘Easy Rider’ Screening and Concert

Easy Rider will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a screening and concert at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall September 20th. The groundbreaking counterculture biker film, which stars Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson, will be shown in sync with a live performance of the legendary soundtrack.

The score will be performed by Steppenwolf’s John Kay and the Byrd’s Roger McGuinn, who both had songs featured in the film, including “Born to Be Wild,” “Wasn’t Born to Follow,” and “Ballad of Easy Rider.” Other musicians will also appear with musical direction by T-Bone Burnett. The film, which has been newly remastered, turned 50 on July 14th.

The event will be produced by Live Nation, Dayglo Presents and Fonda himself, who co-wrote and produced the film. “What a ride it’s been!” the actor recently said at the Cannes Film Festival. “From a funky motel room in Toronto in ’67 to a roar on the shore at Cannes in May 1969. A wild ride up the stairs at the Palais into the history books of cinema. Looking for America. Would we find it today? I think not. Did we really ‘blow it?’ You bet. 50 years later, are we blowing it now? You bet. Enjoy the new print. Sing along with the songs. Laugh with the humor! Remember the spirit! Find the love.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, August 2nd at noon ET.