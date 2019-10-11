See Families Separated by U.S. Border Reunite in Powerful ‘3 Minute Hug’ Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the powerful trailer for the streaming service’s short film A 3 Minute Hug, which documents the brief reunification of families separated by the U.S. and Mexican border.

“On May 12, 2018, the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, was opened temporarily for a breathlessly awaited reunion. On a barren embankment along the Rio Bravo, family members who had been denied asylum, deported, or separated for more than 10 years were allowed to meet at the border for a precious few minutes,” Netflix said of the documentary. “Organized by the Border Network for Human Rights, the Hugs Not Walls reunification event gave over 300 separated families the opportunity to connect — to embrace, kiss, and lovingly admonish each other as only families can.”

The minute-long trailer captures moments from that three-minute reunion as families tearfully embrace before the authorities call out, “Time’s up!”

A 3 Minute Hug, directed by Everardo González and executive produced by Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres globally on Netflix on October 28th.