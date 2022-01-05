 2022 Sundance Film Festival Goes Online-Only Due to Omicron Surge - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Grammys Postponed for Second Year Amid Covid Surge
Home Movies Movie News

2022 Sundance Film Festival Goes Online-Only Due to Omicron Surge

“We do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival,” organizers said

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: General Atmosphere of the Sundance Film Festival at the Sundance Institute on January 22, 2020 in Sundance Resort, Utah. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: General Atmosphere of the Sundance Film Festival at the Sundance Institute on January 22, 2020 in Sundance Resort, Utah. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Sundance Film Festival

Mark Sagliocco

The Sundance Film Festival announced Wednesday that, due to the surge of the Omicron variant, the 2022 event will be online-only. 

The Park City, Utah festival was scheduled to kick off Jan. 20 with in-person screenings. However, “we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services,” organizers said in a statement Wednesday.

“We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning a festival like no other. But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country.”

Related Stories

Sinead O'Connor, Kanye West, Bill Cosby Documentaries to Premiere at Sundance 2022
The Best Movies We Saw at Sundance 2021

Related Stories

taylor swift 115 songs ranked list
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
50 Greatest Movie Superheroes

The announcement came soon after Utah health officials announced that the state had a record-breaking 7,240 new Covid cases, including nearly 1,000 school-aged children, KUTV reported. “Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community,” Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health, said in a statement.

Organizers continued, “While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our Festival with bold new films and XR work, the discovery of new storytellers, direct encounters with artists, and an innovative globally accessible social platform and gallery space. Our partner community will also be adding a vibrant dimension to the festival with a rich mix of conversation, talent talks and events.”

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival announced its 2022 slate in December, with documentaries about Kanye West, Sinead O’Connor and the Middle East’s first female metal band among the films scheduled to premiere at the fest.

In This Article: Omicron, Sundance Film Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.