2022 Oscars Winners List

Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Sound Design
Dune
Belfast
No Time to Die
Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Cyrano
West Side Story
Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin