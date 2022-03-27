2022 Oscars Winners List

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Sound Design

Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Cyrano

West Side Story

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin