2022 Oscars Winners List

Check out our complete list of winners at the 94th Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ from Youn Yuh-jung onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ from Youn Yuh-jung onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Troy Kotsur accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ during the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Getty Images

Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Sound Design
Dune
Belfast
No Time to Die
Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Cyrano
West Side Story

Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin

