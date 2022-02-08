Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominees

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced this morning. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan were tapped to host the nominations show, which kicked off just after 8 a.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Among the films expected to pick up multiple nominations this year include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Except Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to secure a handful of looks, too, especially in the technical categories, while actors and actresses that could secure nominations include Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci).

Rolling Stone will update the list of this year’s Oscar nominees as they are announced.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This will be the first Oscars since 2018 to have a host, although an MC for the night has yet to be announced.

2022 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryuske Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard



Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound Design

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Cinametography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

This story is developing…