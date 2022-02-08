Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominees

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced this morning. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan were tapped to host the nominations show, which kicked off just after 8 a.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Among the films expected to pick up multiple nominations this year include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Except Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to secure a handful of looks, too, especially in the technical categories, while actors and actresses that could secure nominations include Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci).
Rolling Stone will update the list of this year’s Oscar nominees as they are announced.
The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This will be the first Oscars since 2018 to have a host, although an MC for the night has yet to be announced.
2022 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryuske Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound Design
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Cinametography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
This story is developing…