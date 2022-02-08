 Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominees - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Cops on the Amir Locke Raid Were Already Facing a Lawsuit over Alleged 'Hunting' of BLM Protesters
Home Movies Movie News

Here Are the 2022 Oscar Nominees

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announce the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are being announced this morning. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan were tapped to host the nominations show, which kicked off just after 8 a.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Among the films expected to pick up multiple nominations this year include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Except Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to secure a handful of looks, too, especially in the technical categories, while actors and actresses that could secure nominations include Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci).

Related Stories

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Two Jonny Greenwood Scores Among Oscars Shortlists
Movie Stars: They're Just Like Us?

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

Rolling Stone will update the list of this year’s Oscar nominees as they are announced.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This will be the first Oscars since 2018 to have a host, although an MC for the night has yet to be announced.

2022 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryuske Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Sound Design
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé and Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Cinametography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

This story is developing…

 

In This Article: 2022 Oscars, Academy Awards, Oscars

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.