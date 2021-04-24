 2021 Razzie Awards: Mike 'My Pillow Guy' Lindell, Sia's 'Music' Win - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Action Bronson Talks Diet and Nutrition in 'F*ck It, I’ll Start Tomorrow' Excerpt
Home Movies Movie News

2021 Razzie Awards: Mike ‘My Pillow Guy’ Lindell, Sia’s ‘Music’ Win Big

Rudy Giuliani also awarded Worst Supporting Actor for cringeworthy cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The timing for both President Trump's impeachment trial and legislation to provide Americans with more Covid relief now largely depends on maneuvering by three of the most veteran legislative tacticians in Congress. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mike Lindell

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sia’s directorial debut Music and Mike “My Pillow Guy” Lindell’s “documentary” Absolute Proof each won multiple Razzies at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual pre-Oscars celebration of the worst movies and acting performances of the year.

Lindell was awarded both Worst Picture and Worst Actor for Absolute Proof, the pillow mogul’s film about rigged voting machines and the 2020 presidential election. Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler were awarded Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress for Music, with Sia also receiving Worst Director.

Other “winners” include Rudy Giuliani, who netted both Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for him and his pants zipper) for the former mayor’s cringeworthy cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. 365 Days earned Worst Screenplay, while the Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle was deemed Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.

Each winner will receive a $4.97 statuette, organizers note.

Among the nominees to escape the Razzies unscathed were Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween), Anne Hathaway (nominated for Worst Actress for both The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches), Wonder Woman 1984 and the Blumhouse horror reboot Fantasy Island. Additionally, the recipient of this year’s Governors Award was 2020, which Razzies organizers called “The Worst Calendar Year Ever,” both societally and cinematically.

In This Article: Rudy Giuliani, Sia

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.