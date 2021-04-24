2021 Razzie Awards: Mike ‘My Pillow Guy’ Lindell, Sia’s ‘Music’ Win Big

Sia’s directorial debut Music and Mike “My Pillow Guy” Lindell’s “documentary” Absolute Proof each won multiple Razzies at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards, the annual pre-Oscars celebration of the worst movies and acting performances of the year.

Lindell was awarded both Worst Picture and Worst Actor for Absolute Proof, the pillow mogul’s film about rigged voting machines and the 2020 presidential election. Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler were awarded Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress for Music, with Sia also receiving Worst Director.

Other “winners” include Rudy Giuliani, who netted both Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (for him and his pants zipper) for the former mayor’s cringeworthy cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. 365 Days earned Worst Screenplay, while the Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle was deemed Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.

Each winner will receive a $4.97 statuette, organizers note.

Among the nominees to escape the Razzies unscathed were Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween), Anne Hathaway (nominated for Worst Actress for both The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches), Wonder Woman 1984 and the Blumhouse horror reboot Fantasy Island. Additionally, the recipient of this year’s Governors Award was 2020, which Razzies organizers called “The Worst Calendar Year Ever,” both societally and cinematically.