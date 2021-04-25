 2021 Oscar for Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya's Acceptance Speech - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2021 Oscars Red Carpet
Home Movies Movie News

Watch Daniel Kaluuya’s Acceptance Speech for the 2021 Oscar for Supporting Actor

The actor won for his turn as Fred Hampton in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ — and definitely surprised his mother

By
Jerry Portwood

Digital Director

Jerry Portwood's Most Recent Stories

View All

British actor Daniel Kaluuya was up against LaKeith Stanfield, his co-star in director Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah — the former for his turn as Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in Chicago, and the latter as William O’Neal, who became a Panther informant for the FBI — but many predicted Kaluuya would take home the Oscar, especially after winning both a BAFTA and Golden Globe for the role. And once his win for Best Supporting Actor was announced, he didn’t disappoint with his enthusiastic acceptance speech.

“Bro, we out here!” he began, before acknowledging the work of his Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, who played Hampton’s girlfriend Deborah Johnson, and the late Chairman Hampton: “He was on this Earth for 21 years … and he found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, give free medical care against all the odds. The Black Panther Party, they showed me how to love myself,” he said, adding that it “ain’t a single man’s job” to continue Hampton’s legacy of radical change and racial equality: “We all got work to do.”

Related Stories

Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' Takes Home Three Top Prizes in Unique Ceremony
Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
High Goods: Celebrities in the Weed Business

After announcing that he was ready to celebrate — “because tonight I’m going up!” — Kaluuya then dropped the bombshell line of the night: “It’s incredible. My mom and my dad had sex, and I’m here! It’s incredible!”

The camera cut to his mother and sister in the audience — who had their own astonished reactions.

In This Article: 2021 Oscars, Academy Awards, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscars

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.