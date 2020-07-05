 'An American Pickle' Trailer: Seth Rogen Teams With Seth Rogen - Rolling Stone
‘An American Pickle’ Trailer: Seth Rogen Teams With Seth Rogen for Century-Spanning Comedy

Comic actor plays dual role of 1920s immigrant and his great-grandson in HBO Max film due out August 6th

Seth Rogen plays a 1920s immigrant who, after a century-long slumber in a vat of pickle brine, awakens and meets his great-grandson (also played by Rogen) in the first trailer for An American Pickle.

In the trailer for the HBO Max film, Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, who emigrates to America with his wife with the hope of pursuing the American Dream.

“One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day,” HBO Max said of the film.

“But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

As Ben’s parents have also died, the two Greenbaums connect over their shared grief, with Herschel motivated by his century-old promise to bring fortune to the Greenbaum name.

An American Pickle, based on a New Yorker novella by Simon Rich and directed by Brandon Trost, premieres on HBO Max on August 6th.

