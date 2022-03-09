20 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at SXSW 2022

Hello, Austin! The Texas-based film festival SXSW returns this year with a vengeance, complete with in-person events and what appears to be its traditional fit-to-burst lineup of raucous studio comedies, scrappy microindies, genre-freak fan service, across-the-board music docs, episodic TV-pilot sneak peeks and some wonderfully unclassifiable flotsam and jetsam. (Full disclosure: PMC, Rolling Stone‘s parent company, owns a stake in the fest.)

After several years of virtual editions — they were the first film fest to shut down due to the pandemic in 2020 — it will be wonderful to return to the Land of Milk and Queso from March 11th to the 19th and experience SXSW on the ground, in all of its ragged, crowd-friendly glory. (They will still be doing online screenings as well, should you want to check some of their selections from the comfort of your living room.) Here are 20 movies we’re chomping at the bit to catch down in the crown jewel of the Lone Star state, from profiles on King Crimson and the Kids in the Hall to Nicolas Cage doing what he does best: kicking ass and being Nicolas Cage.