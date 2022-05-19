 Summer Movies 2022: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Thor, Elvis, Pixar Prequels - Rolling Stone
From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Every Movie You Need to See This Summer

Superheroes! Pixar Prequels! Horror movies, offbeat docs and Tom Freakin’ Cruise! Your complete guide to Summer Movies 2022

David Fear

Senior Editor

Universal Pictures, Marvel Stduios, Paramount Pictures; Pixar, Universal Pictures

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, movie lovers get the usual assortment of big, things-go-boom blockbusters and I.P. franchise extensions — your sequels, your prequels, your Chapter 117 of the Ongoing, Endlessly Metastasizing Marvel Cinematic Universe Saga. This summer isn’t any different, with everything from a new Top Gun movie (finally!) to a new Thor entry, the origin story of Buzz Lightyear to the final entry in the Jurassic World trilogy. Ever wanted to see Brad Pitt shoot up a train full of assassins or learn about the adventures of Superman’s dog? You’re in luck, folks!

But pull back a bit to see the bigger picture, and you’ll notice there’s actually a wider variety of stuff to check out besides the usual superheroes and brand-name characters you know and love. For the next three months, you’ll also get some family-friendly comedies, costume dramas, tender romances, big-deal biopics, triumph-of-the-underdog sports stories, genuinely creepy horror movies, docs on subjects ranging from Leonard Cohen’s best-known song to a longstanding love affair between volcanologists, not one but two Idris Elba joints and a few things that genuinely defy description but are definitely worth your attention.

Here are the 40 movies you should be paying attention to — and seeing in an honest-to-goodness theater; the bigger the screen, the better — this summer. There’s something here for everybody.

In This Article: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Elvis Presley, Idris Elba, Jordan Peele, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks

