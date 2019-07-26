Manson Family Movies: 11 Streaming Films Go Inside Terrifying 1969 Cult

Charles Manson and his followers have been pop-culture fodder for 50 years. Here, some of the most revealing films and documentaries you can stream now

In the 50 years since Charles Manson and his followers brought the decade of peace and love to a bloody conclusion with a spree of murders, the Family, as they were known, has remained a fixture of pop culture. The real-life events were stranger than fiction: a career criminal is released from prison during 1967’s summer of love, attracts a group of mostly young, female disciples, mingles with famous musicians, and ultimately convinces his so-called Family to brutally kill at least nine people — including a movie star.

So it makes sense that the Manson Family is the subject of more than 25 films, both scripted and documentary. The most recent and high profile of these is Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but there are plenty of others currently available to stream. Here are 11 that offer varying takes on the infamous cult.