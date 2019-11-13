Leonardo DiCaprio’s Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

Over a nearly three decade career, Leonardo DiCaprio has grown to become one of our most dedicated, intense actors. It was apparent from the start that this was a young man of rare talent: He won acclaim for movies like the rough coming-of-age story This Boy’s Life, and had garnered an Oscar nomination as early as 1993, for playing a mentally disabled teenager in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? A series of romantic roles in the 1990s — in films like Baz Luhrmann’s MTV-style Shakespeare adaptation of Romeo + Juliet and that little movie about a sinking ship and an iceberg that nobody remembers — turned him into an international heartthrob.

DiCaprio could have easily coasted on that matinee-idol success for the rest of his career; instead, he combined his stardom with ambition and talent to became a first-class leading man, working with directors like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, and, most notably, Martin Scorsese — the latter of whom he’s made five movies with (and a sixth on the way.) And, with his stellar turn in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood still fresh in audiences’ memories, now seems like a good time to go over his marvelous career from stem to stern. Here are all of DiCaprio’s movies — not his roles, mind you, but the actual films — ranked worst to best.