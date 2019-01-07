Golden Globes 2019: 20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments

From the born-to-be-mild opening and memorable speeches to some truly confusing wins — these were the moments that made us cheer, jeer and go, “Wait, what?!”

Oh, the Golden Globes: It might not be the most on-point awards show of the year, or the most polished — but by God, it’s definitely the most fun. That probably has a lot to do with the ubiquitous presence of booze during the ceremony. (“Are people as drunk as they seem to everybody watching? Yes,” Tyler Perry quipped when he came up to introduce Vice.) Maybe it’s also that it’s a cool-down after the Emmys, as well as a warm-up before the Oscars.

Last night’s ceremony, hosted by the unassailably adorable duo of Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, was no exception. The speeches ran from eloquent (Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk) to interminable (Chuck Lorre for The Kominsky Method) to bizarre (Jeff Bridges for … himself). As for the presenters, they played fast and loose with their time onstage, both to great and terrible effect.

Meanwhile, a lot of the big winners — most notably Bohemian Rhapsody for Best Drama and Green Book for Best Comedy — had us going “Her?!” like Michael Bluth confronted by Ann Veal. In a year that gave us a lot of films and TV shows both great and buzzy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association frequently opted for picks that were bland at best, and downright offensive at worst. But hey, we still had a good time along the way. Here are our picks for the highs, lows and what-the-hell-just-happeneds of the 2019 Golden Globes.