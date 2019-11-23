You’ve devoured the turkey and mashed potatoes, you’ve argued about politics with your second cousin over coffee and the table has been cleared. Now comes the hard part of Thanksgiving: picking what post-feast film to watch.

Whether you’re curling up on the couch next to your whole family or squirreling yourself away for some much-needed alone time, you need to throw on the right movie for the moment. And unlike Christmas or Halloween — which come with a canon of holiday-appropriate classics — there are relatively few cinema du Turkey Day selections to choose from. Yes, you can fast-forward to that classic T-giving dinner scene from Avalon (1990) for the hundredth time, or take your thousandth ride through Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) as you recite the dialogue by heart. But maybe you’re looking for something other the usual suspects to watch while you fight off that tryptophan sleepiness. Maybe, in fact, what you really need is to spend two hours in a world that challenges the whole idea of overindulging on food and drink with your kin every November.

In that spirit, we’ve selected 12 movies that make for some outside-the-box Thanksgiving viewing. Some of these films will make you happy to have the family you have instead of the one onscreen; some of these remind you that few things go together better than good conversation, good company and great food; some will curl your great-aunt’s blue wig; a few of them [gasp] even involve the holiday directly. But all of these will make for a unique way to cap off the festivities. You can thank us later.