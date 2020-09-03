Fall Movie Preview 2020: From ‘Tenet’ to ‘Dune’ (We Hope)

Remember back in January — a lifetime ago, we know — when we were looking at the moviegoing landscape of 2020 and smiling? It all looked bright and lovely, and we were so looking forward to seeing so many potentially great films in theaters, laughing and sobbing next our fellow audience members. And we knew that, come the fall, we’d have the usual prestigious fare coming out of the festival circuit courtesy of Venice, Telluride and Toronto. Some important movies, some self-important movies, and a lot of high-fiber goodness. But, you know, business as usual. Like we said, it was a lifetime ago.

The good news is that, despite a number of high-profile titles being punted to 2021, this year’s fall movie season isn’t nearly as gutted as the summer was, and while we dread the likely surge that lies ahead in the colder months, we’re forging ahead with a sense of unbridled optimism. The following preview highlights 40 movies scheduled to come out in the U.S., in one form or another, from now until the end of December. To say that “dates may be subject to change” is putting it lightly. Some will make it to theaters near you, assuming theaters are even open near you (and listen, if you do go, please be extremely careful and cautious). Others you’ll get to (and have to) enjoy from the makeshift multiplex that was once your living room. But god willing and the metaphorical creek don’t rise, we are looking at a season filled with comedies, dramas, thrillers, Oscar hopefuls, summer leftovers and late-breaking superhero movies, highly anticipated sequels, A-list ensemble pieces, indie gems and a few seriously unclassifiable films over the next four months. Look, if Tenet can finally get released, virtually anything can happen, right?