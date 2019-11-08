Every Ewan McGregor Movie Role, Ranked Worst to Best

For a quarter of a century, Ewan McGregor has managed to become a bona fide movie star while also proving himself to be one of the most understated actors of his — or any other — generation. The Scottish performer’s range is broad, but his art consistently lies in restraint. McGregor is not a shape-shifter or a scenery-chewer; he simply uses his inquisitive glance, a gentle manner of speaking, and his slight frame in all sorts of remarkable ways. He’s always, on some basic level, himself — the sign of a true movie star. And yet, over the years, McGregor has played everything from a messed-up heroin addict to a muckraking journalist, a psycho cowboy to Iggy Pop (basically), a Jedi master to Jesus. It’s a hell of a resume.

In honor of his latest release — the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, in which our man Ewan plays a grown-up version of Danny Torrance — here are all of McGregor’s film performances to date, ranked from worst to best. (And, as always, this is a ranking of the performances, not the movies themselves … so don’t yell at us about how high Mortdecai is on the list.)