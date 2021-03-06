The 30 Greatest Rock & Roll Movie Moments

The movies have a long history of glorious rock & roll moments. Whether the story is about gangsters, lovers, warriors or vampires, the right song can jolt an ordinary flick into something loud and wild. So behold, the 30 all-time greatest rock & roll moments in film history: from Goodfellas to Hot Tub Time Machine, from Elvis to the RZA, from Lloyd Dobler to Spinal Tap to the Dude. (We’re not talking show tunes here, so no “Let Me Entertain You” from Gypsy or “I’m Tired” from Blazing Saddles. And no TV, so apologies to Mad Men‘s “Tomorrow Never Knows” and Community‘s “Roxanne.”) These are just a few of our favorite eruptions of cinematic rockingness. Play these movies loud.

[Editor’s note: this list was originally published in February 2013]